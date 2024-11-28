Spotify Wrapped 2024: The Countdown is On!

It’s that magical time of year when Spotify Wrapped transforms our music habits into colourful infographics, revealing our top bops, guilty pleasures, and hidden obsessions.

Whether you’re bracing for public embarrassment or ready to flex your impeccable taste, the wait for the 2024 edition is almost over!

A Year in Music: Relive Your Sonic Journey

For music lovers, December doesn’t just mean holiday parties or braving the snow for last-minute shopping – it’s the season to relive every catchy beat, late-night jam, and questionable playlist choice that got you through the year. Spotify Wrapped isn’t just a recap; it’s a personality snapshot.

We've come a long way since Casey Kasem's Top 40 Countdowns. From 1989 to 1998, Kasem hosted Nick at Nite's New Year's Eve countdown of the top reruns of the year.

Wrapped has become a communal event, sparking Instagram story takeovers and endless debates. It’s not just about what you listened to but who you are. Are you the edgy indie fan, the nostalgic pop lover, or the unapologetic Swiftie?

So, When Can We Expect Spotify Wrapped 2024?

Mark your calendars and get your screenshot game ready because Spotify Wrapped typically lands in early December. While Spotify hasn’t officially announced the exact date, history suggests the recap drops in the first or second week of the month.

So keep an eye on your notifications – and maybe prepare a humblebrag caption for your Top Artist reveal.

Until then, dust off those headphones and hit play on your current favourites. Who knows, a few more streams might just nudge that guilty pleasure into your Top 5. Happy listening!