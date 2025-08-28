Listen Live

Spotify’s Top 5 Songs of Summer 2025 Revealed: A Softer, More Personal Soundtrack

Published August 28, 2025
By Leanne Page

As Summer winds down, Spotify has officially revealed its Top 5 Songs of Summer 2025—and the vibe is totally different this year. Instead of high-energy anthems dominating playlists, this summer’s soundtrack leaned softer, moodier, and more personal than any in the last decade.

For the second year in a row, Spotify’s editorial team didn’t crown just one winner, but a Top 5 List shaped by global streams, cultural impact, and listener behaviour. The result? A season defined by heartfelt pop, emotional grooves, and a few international surprises.

Spotify’s Top 5 Songs of Summer 2025

(alphabetical by artist)

  • “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
  • “Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix” – MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, & Shenseea
  • “Love Me Not” – Ravyn Lenae
  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
  • “back to friends” – sombr

A summer of feelings (and fewer dance floors)

Data shows this was the least danceable summer for music in years—slower tempos, stripped-back production, and lyrics that went straight for the heart. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” was the most-streamed track worldwide, a lovestruck pop ballad that soundtracked everything from weddings to late-night drives. Meanwhile, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” gave her a global breakthrough, peaking alongside her first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

But it wasn’t all mellow. The global powerhouse “Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix” brought carnival-ready energy, topping charts in more than 45 countries and hitting No. 1 in Trinidad and Tobago. Sabrina Carpenter proved she’s no one-hit wonder, following up last year’s “Espresso” with the cheeky, biting “Manchild.” And sombr’s “back to friends” was the underdog success story, skyrocketing from 8 million to 54 million monthly listeners this year alone.

