SPRING IS HERE! THIS IS WHY IT MIGHT MAKE YOU HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER

The first day of spring was Saturday! And while we Canadians embrace our winters, we also love spring!

Here are some ways the changing season could make you happier and healthier.

1. There’s better light. We just changed the clocks so it’s brighter later now. And the sudden jump in the amount of sunshine we get can have a big impact on our mood.

2. The sky is bluer. It’s not your imagination, the sky actually looks bluer in the springtime. It’s due in part to the Sun’s position in the sky this time of year.

3. You might sleep better. Being exposed to more sunlight during the day can help you sleep better at night. And if you’re sleeping better, you’ll feel more awake and able to concentrate during the day.

4. Activities like gardening are a mood-enhancer. Any activity that gets you outside and moving is probably good for your health and wellbeing. It can affect everything from your metabolism, weight, and mood, to things like cardiovascular disease and even eyesight.