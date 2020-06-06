Listen Live

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

We've been squeezing lemons wrong this whole time!

By Kool Eats, Life Hacks, Videos

People on TikTok are sharing videos of squeezing out lemon juice using a hack that’s gone viral. Supposedly if you put a skewer in one end of the lemon to poke a hole in it, all of the lemon juice comes squeezing out very easily without you even having to cut it. Avoid the dealing with the seeds, getting your hands all sticky, and the whole mess.

A lot of people have tried it and it actually works! Check it out:

@johannawestbrook

Legit didn’t think this would work ##lemonhack ##quickrecipes ##food ##foodhack

♬ original sound – johannawestbrook

Related posts

Black Ink Tutorial Shows Proper Hand Washing Technique

I Made Japanese Cheesecake and It’s Wonderful

LISTEN: John Legend & Kelly Clarkson’s Version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

Top Chef Licious 2020

A Quick & Easy Super-Fuel Breakfast Recipe

Could Timbits Cereal Be A Thing?

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”

Ikea Did No Research Into Their Jamaican Rice and Peas Dish

Are We Boiling Eggs All Wrong?