‘Squid Game’ Creator Says He’s Working On Season Two

More Squid Games are coming! Its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk (Hong Dune-Yog), says it is currently in the planning process.

The Korean thriller became the streaming giant’s biggest release ever, and pretty much everyone’s weekend binge crack. Hwang told the Associated Press that the next chapter is, quote, “in my head right now.”

He says the main character, Gi-hun, will be back and “will do something for the world.” Hwang spent over 10 years coming up with “Squid Game.”