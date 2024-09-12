Starbucks Barista Spills the Tea on Annoying Customer Habits

We’ve all been there—waiting in line at the drive-thru, hoping our caffeine fix will get us through the day. But according to one Starbucks barista, some of us need a refresher on coffee shop etiquette. From last-minute order changes to slow payment tactics, it seems some customers are grinding their gears.

A Starbucks employee recently brewed up a list of customer habits that seriously tick them off, and it's causing a stir online. If you’ve ever wondered what not to do next time you roll up to your local Starbucks, here’s a breakdown.

1. Last-Minute Order Changes

If you’ve ever pulled up to the drive-thru window only to realize you need to add that oat milk or extra shot of espresso, you might be guilty of the first customer crime. Baristas want you to stick to your original order and avoid making changes at the last second. Apparently, this common move can mess with their flow and hold up the line!

2. State Your Name for Mobile Orders

Ordering ahead via the app is a lifesaver, but according to this barista, there’s a right way to pick up. They say it’s frustrating when customers only say, “I have a mobile order” without stating their name. With hundreds of mobile orders daily, they need more than just a vague mention to get it right. Pro tip: Make life easier for everyone and just say your name!

3. Reload Your Starbucks Card Elsewhere

We get it—loyalty points are everything. But reloading your Starbucks card at the drive-thru isn’t the best move. The barista advises loading up your card ahead of time to keep the line moving smoothly. Drive-thru lanes are for picking up coffee, not handling finances!

In addition to these three habits, baristas from other stores have chimed in with their own pet peeves. Asking for your “usual” without actually naming the drink? Definitely a no-no. Save yourself (and the baristas) some frustration and remember these tips before your next caffeine run.