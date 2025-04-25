Listen Live

The Perfect Steak… Cooked in a Dishwasher?

Food
Published April 25, 2025
By Charlie

An Australian BBQ guy recently went viral after tossing a steak into his dishwasher — yes, really — and cooking it sous vide style. What started as an April Fools’ joke turned into a legitimately juicy experiment that kinda rocked the internet.

@groarkboysbbq Dishwasher Steak 2.0 #groarkboysbbq #themeatteacher #bbq #dishwashertips ♬ original sound - TheMeatTeacher

If you’re not familiar with sous vide, it’s a fancy technique where food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in a low-temperature water bath. Translation: it’s the bougie way to get restaurant-quality meat without needing Gordon Ramsay in your kitchen.

The BBQ guru skipped the soap (thank goodness) and ran the cycle at around 122°F for 90 minutes. Then he gave the steak a quick 90-second sear in butter to get that crispy crust action. The result? A perfectly pink, juicy centre — like something you'd order at a steakhouse that charges $60 for the ribeye and doesn’t list prices on the wine menu.

RELATED: Dinner Dishes That Have Disappeared From Our Plates

Dishwashers aren’t just great for steak either — people online have been calling it a “fishwasher” too. TikTok creator Elaine Lainey Zany even showed how she uses hers to cook salmon without a single pot or pan in sight. Honestly, kind of genius if you're low on cookware... or just deeply committed to avoiding dishes.

@itsmeju1iette Dishwasher dinner is the best ❤️ #trending #viral ♬ Nice and Easy - Louis Adrien

So if your oven's broken and Uber Eats is being shady, just remember: the dishwasher might have your back.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close