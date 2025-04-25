The Perfect Steak… Cooked in a Dishwasher?

An Australian BBQ guy recently went viral after tossing a steak into his dishwasher — yes, really — and cooking it sous vide style. What started as an April Fools’ joke turned into a legitimately juicy experiment that kinda rocked the internet.

If you’re not familiar with sous vide, it’s a fancy technique where food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in a low-temperature water bath. Translation: it’s the bougie way to get restaurant-quality meat without needing Gordon Ramsay in your kitchen.

The BBQ guru skipped the soap (thank goodness) and ran the cycle at around 122°F for 90 minutes. Then he gave the steak a quick 90-second sear in butter to get that crispy crust action. The result? A perfectly pink, juicy centre — like something you'd order at a steakhouse that charges $60 for the ribeye and doesn’t list prices on the wine menu.

Dishwashers aren’t just great for steak either — people online have been calling it a “fishwasher” too. TikTok creator Elaine Lainey Zany even showed how she uses hers to cook salmon without a single pot or pan in sight. Honestly, kind of genius if you're low on cookware... or just deeply committed to avoiding dishes.

So if your oven's broken and Uber Eats is being shady, just remember: the dishwasher might have your back.