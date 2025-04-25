The Perfect Steak… Cooked in a Dishwasher?
An Australian BBQ guy recently went viral after tossing a steak into his dishwasher — yes, really — and cooking it sous vide style. What started as an April Fools’ joke turned into a legitimately juicy experiment that kinda rocked the internet.
@groarkboysbbq Dishwasher Steak 2.0 #groarkboysbbq #themeatteacher #bbq #dishwashertips ♬ original sound - TheMeatTeacher
If you’re not familiar with sous vide, it’s a fancy technique where food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in a low-temperature water bath. Translation: it’s the bougie way to get restaurant-quality meat without needing Gordon Ramsay in your kitchen.
The BBQ guru skipped the soap (thank goodness) and ran the cycle at around 122°F for 90 minutes. Then he gave the steak a quick 90-second sear in butter to get that crispy crust action. The result? A perfectly pink, juicy centre — like something you'd order at a steakhouse that charges $60 for the ribeye and doesn’t list prices on the wine menu.
Dishwashers aren’t just great for steak either — people online have been calling it a “fishwasher” too. TikTok creator Elaine Lainey Zany even showed how she uses hers to cook salmon without a single pot or pan in sight. Honestly, kind of genius if you're low on cookware... or just deeply committed to avoiding dishes.
@itsmeju1iette Dishwasher dinner is the best ❤️ #trending #viral ♬ Nice and Easy - Louis Adrien
So if your oven's broken and Uber Eats is being shady, just remember: the dishwasher might have your back.
