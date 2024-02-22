Would you take a crack at this, or is it a hard pass? Starbucks just debuted Pork-Flavoured Coffee. (???) But sorry, it’s not on the menu here. You can only get it in China.

They did it for the start of the Lunar New Year this month, because, “eating meat means prosperity in the coming year.”

It’s called the “Abundant Year Savoury Latte”. And if you’re thinking, “Well, coffee and bacon aren’t that weird together,” that’s not what it is.

It’s espresso and steamed milk, mixed with a pork-flavoured sauce normally reserved for Chinese food. Then they top it with more pork sauce and add a thin sliver of pork as a garnish.

Starbucks describes the flavour as “interesting” and “unexpected.”