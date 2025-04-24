This Is How Much a Costco Hotdog Should Cost With Inflation — But Doesn’t

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and drink combo is the holy grail of fast food deals.

It's cheap. It's iconic. It comes with free refills. And in Canada, that price hasn’t changed since 1985, which is legendary behaviour in this economy.

But have you ever stopped mid-bite and thought, “Wait... what would this cost if inflation were a thing here?” Same.

If Costco ever decided to play the inflation game like the rest of the world, that beloved combo would now run you about $4.55. Yep, just over three times the current price. Imagine paying over four bucks and not getting a whole pizza instead.

Teenagers Are Choosing Costco Over Fast Food

Not only is this deal stuck in a beautiful 1985 time warp, but it’s also kind of having a moment again. Teens and broke students (aka all of us, at some point) are flocking to Costco’s food court to get their lunch on without breaking the bank.

Honestly, the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is part nostalgia, part financial strategy, and 100% delicious. Long live the giant hot dog that defies all economic logic.