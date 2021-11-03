Starbucks Has Revealed Their Holiday Cups And New Products!
Tis The Season!
It’s here! The Holiday Menu and Christmasy-themed cups from Starbucks! A new delightful beverage has been added to the menu for 2021.
The must-have holiday beverage this year is the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte. Starbucks says that the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte* is a non-dairy beverage that features blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage, topped with red and green sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. Available hot or iced.
The holiday cups at Starbucks have also been revealed, with four different themes! They are:
- Wrapping Paper: With a festive geometric pattern, this design harkens back to opening a perfectly wrapped gift with every sip.
- Ribbon: Lavender and white ribbons playfully dance around the cup, reminiscent of tying a bow on gifts for friends and family.
- Lights: This bold red cup features a string of lights swirling around the cup as the Starbucks wordmark stands out in all its holiday cheer.
- Candy Cane: Starbucks wordmark wraps around the cup in rows of green, lavender and white, evocative of the favourite striped seasonal candy