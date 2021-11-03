Starbucks Has Revealed Their Holiday Cups And New Products!

It’s here! The Holiday Menu and Christmasy-themed cups from Starbucks! A new delightful beverage has been added to the menu for 2021.

The must-have holiday beverage this year is the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte. Starbucks says that the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte* is a non-dairy beverage that features blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage, topped with red and green sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. Available hot or iced.

The holiday cups at Starbucks have also been revealed, with four different themes! They are: