Listen Live

Starbucks Has Revealed Their Holiday Cups And New Products!

Tis The Season!

By Kool Eats

It’s here!  The Holiday Menu and Christmasy-themed cups from Starbucks!  A new delightful beverage has been added to the menu for 2021. 

 

 

The must-have holiday beverage this year is the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.  Starbucks says that the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte* is a non-dairy beverage that features blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage, topped with red and green sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. Available hot or iced.

The holiday cups at Starbucks have also been revealed, with four different themes! They are:

 

 

  • Wrapping Paper: With a festive geometric pattern, this design harkens back to opening a perfectly wrapped gift with every sip.
  • Ribbon: Lavender and white ribbons playfully dance around the cup, reminiscent of tying a bow on gifts for friends and family.
  • Lights: This bold red cup features a string of lights swirling around the cup as the Starbucks wordmark stands out in all its holiday cheer.
  • Candy Cane: Starbucks wordmark wraps around the cup in rows of green, lavender and white, evocative of the favourite striped seasonal candy

 

 

Related posts

New Poll Suggests That Canadians Are Cool With Pineapple On Their Pizza!

Tropicana Launching Toothpaste That Offers ‘Maximum OJ Protection’

Drinking Coffee ‘Helps To Improve Mood’ As Days Get Shorter