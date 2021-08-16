Starbucks Introduces A New Paper Straw And Brings Back Reusable Cups

According to a press release from Starbucks, in an effort to support their goal to eliminate one billion plastic straws globally every year, Starbucks Canada is introducing a new paper straw, beginning in late August, for beverages that require one.

Additionally, beginning August 24th, Starbucks will reintroduce personal reusable cups across the country!

Goodbye plastic. Hello, paper:

The new paper straws are Starbucks green and compostable. Combined with Starbucks strawless lids, which the company expanded nationally last year, Starbucks will save more than 68 million single-use plastic straws from Canadian landfills. This paper straw was carefully selected for its durability to be used in beverages like Frappuccino® blended beverages.

Reusable cups are back:

With more Starbucks stores welcoming customers back into stores in Canada and across the globe, the company developed a completely contactless, new method—eliminating any shared touchpoints between the customer and Starbucks partners.