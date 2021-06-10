STARBUCKS RUNNING OUT OF INGREDIENTS?

Starbucks is dealing with supply issues so they’re ‘temporarily’ putting the brakes on 25 menu items this summer.

Stuff like “Refreshers” won’t be sold at some stores because they can’t get certain ingredients right now. Starbucks is having trouble getting their hands on stuff like peach flavouring, oat milk, hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea.

Drinks you may not be able to get right now include:

Pineapple Ginger Syrup:

Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink

Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink

Berry Hibiscus Refreshers

Very Berry Hibiscus Lemonade Refresher

Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher

Apple Juice

Caramel Apple Spice

Steamed Apple Juice

Cinnamon Dolce Syrup

Cinnamon Dolce Creme

Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Honey Blend Syrup

Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew

Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew

Iced Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Honey Citrus Mint Tea

Green Iced Tea

Iced Peach Green Tea

Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

Teas