STARBUCKS RUNNING OUT OF INGREDIENTS?
Don’t mess with my mocha Frap!
Starbucks is dealing with supply issues so they’re ‘temporarily’ putting the brakes on 25 menu items this summer.
Stuff like “Refreshers” won’t be sold at some stores because they can’t get certain ingredients right now. Starbucks is having trouble getting their hands on stuff like peach flavouring, oat milk, hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea.
Drinks you may not be able to get right now include:
Pineapple Ginger Syrup:
- Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink
- Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink
Berry Hibiscus Refreshers
- Very Berry Hibiscus Lemonade Refresher
- Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher
Apple Juice
- Caramel Apple Spice
- Steamed Apple Juice
Cinnamon Dolce Syrup
- Cinnamon Dolce Creme
- Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Honey Blend Syrup
- Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew
- Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew
- Iced Honey Almondmilk Flat White
- Honey Citrus Mint Tea
Green Iced Tea
- Iced Peach Green Tea
- Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade
- Iced Green Tea
- Iced Green Tea Lemonade
Teas
- Chai Tea
- Royal English Breakfast Tea
- Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte
- Mint Majesty
- Emperor’s Clouds & Mist