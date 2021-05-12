Starbucks Summer Menu Is Here!

Starbucks Canada has introduced their Summer Menu, which includes some classic favourites, and some new treats too!

Among the new treats, a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino!

According to the Starbucks site, the Funnel Cake Frap is “inspired by a nostalgic flavour reminiscent of carefree, fun-filled summer days, and features layers of strawberry puree, whipped cream and a blend of funnel cake flavoured syrup, topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.” There is also a non-dairy option too!

Also returning is the Cookie Dough Cake Pop! For a limited time, this great-tasting cake pop treat has a cookie dough centre, sprinkled with mini chocolate chips.

If you’re looking for something with a little less sugar, there’s the Apples, PB and Trail Mix Snack Box! A plant-based portable snack box includes apples, Justin’s Peanut Butter and premium fruit & nut mix that makes for a satisfying snack or small meal.