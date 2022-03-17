Starbucks To Phase Out Disposable Cups…

The Starbucks logo and cups are well known throughout the world. People recognize the Starbucks symbols immediately, which is a good thing and a bad thing for the company!

The cups are disposable. When they are thrown away, the cups end up in landfills or as litter in streets and waterways. Some might be recycled, but recycling is an imperfect option — recyclable items still end up in landfills.

The best solution? “Eliminating the disposable cup, said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer.

By 2025, the company wants every customer to be able to either use their mug easily or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks. That could mean rolling out more borrow-a-mug programs that require a deposit.

By the end of next year, Starbucks will allow customers to use their mugs at every location in the US and Canada, even if they order ahead at the drive-thru.

The famous Starbucks paper and plastic cups will still be available, but the goal is to make using them less attractive.

PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Starbucks