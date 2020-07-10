Stars That Got Their Start On Eurovision!

The new Netflix movie Eurovision: Fire Saga stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and is about the actual Eurovision Song contest that has been held annually since 1965-with the exception of this year.

The song contest sees a participant represents a country while each participating country submits an original song to be performed live on television and radio. Each country then casts a vote for the other countries’ songs in order to determine the winner.

There’s been plenty of famous artists that have appeared on the show, but these five artists kick-started their careers on Eurovision.

Celine Dion represented Switzerland in the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest at just 20 years old.

Olivia Newton-John appeared on the show in 1974

Enya represented Ireland in 1973, ABBA performed in 74’

and Julio Iglesias represented Spain in 1970.