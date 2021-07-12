Stars Who Were Unpopular In High School!

Be nice to everyone!

1. Lady Gaga . . . She was bullied for, “being ugly, having a big nose, being annoying.” Then in college, some peers made a Facebook group called “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.”

2. Zac Efron . . . He didn’t care to be cool and he was focused and got good grades which he said, “probably made me a nerd.”

3. Tom Holland . . . He was bullied for being a dancer, but he said, “You couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it.”

4. Pete Davidson . . . He said people would pick on him because he would act out due to the death of his father . . . and he also didn’t talk to a girl until he was 19.

5. Lizzo . . . She said she took being a band geek to another level and would voluntarily go to band camp.

Other celebrities include Ryan Gosling, who did dance instead of sports! Liam Hemsworth and Halsey!