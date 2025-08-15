Listen Live

Stars With Ridiculously Large (and Slightly Weird) Collections 🪞🎸🪑

Published August 15, 2025
By Charlie

Some celebs invest in real estate. Others invest in… very specific things. Whether it’s a quirky childhood obsession taken to extremes or a hobby that’s gotten way out of hand, these stars have turned collecting into a high-budget sport.

Martha Stewart — Baskets
She’s been collecting them so long she literally had to build a shed on her estate to house them all. Martha doesn’t just have baskets; she has basket real estate.

Steve Martin — Rare Banjos
Yes, the Father of the Bride star is a fine art collector, but his real love? Rare banjos. If you hear twangy plucking in the distance, it might be Steve.

Elton John — Sunglasses (and Photos)
The Rocketman owns 15,000 pairs of sunglasses — many custom-made — stored in entire rooms. Oh, and he also has over 7,000 photographs, because why not?

Angelina Jolie — Knives
Angie’s been collecting antique and custom knives since she was a teenager, and she’s even passed the hobby down to her kids. Family bonding, but make it sharp.

Penélope Cruz — Coat Hangers
Shapes, sizes, materials — she’s fascinated by their “craftsmanship.” A true connoisseur of the humble hanger.

Kiefer Sutherland — Rare Guitars
Over 100 rare guitars — and yes, he actually plays them. It’s more jam session than museum.

Amanda Seyfried — Taxidermy Animals
She owns a stuffed raccoon and says it like it’s totally normal: “Of course I have a stuffed raccoon — who doesn’t?”

Tom Hanks — Vintage Typewriters
With over 300 vintage typewriters from around the world, Tom still uses them to write letters and even gives them as gifts.

RELATED: Your Junk Could Be Gen Z’s Treasure: How to Cash In on the Y2K Fashion Comeback

Rod Stewart — Model Train City
Almost 30 years in the making, Rod’s massive model train city is inspired by mid-century Manhattan and Chicago. Basically, SimCity but IRL.

Johnny Depp — Barbies
From Beyoncé to Elvis to Lindsay Lohan editions, Depp has an enormous Barbie collection — and uses them to “improvise scenes” with his kids.

Nicolas Cage — Shrunken Heads & Haunted Houses
Because of course he does. The man is a walking plot twist.

