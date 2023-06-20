Steamy Romance Novels Ditch Fabio for Flabio!

Back in the 80s and 90s, an “Italian stallion” by the name of Fabio graced the cover of hundreds of hot and steamy romance paperbacks that flew off the store shelves. For almost 20 years millions swooned over the 6’3 225 pound hunk of meat…

His flowing locks, chiselled chest, incredibly ripped abs, muscular arms, and deep brown, mesmerizing eyes, were irresistible to female romance novel readers — and even some males.

Fabio appeared on such novel covers like “Savage Promises,” “Golden Temptation,” and “Hearts Aflame.”

But that was then and this is now: welcome to the era of sensitive woke men, and the women who desire them.

According to Publishers Weekly, A slew of the new generation of romance books are transitioning to “soft masculinity”: lovers who give readers “the warm fuzzies.”

This means male lovers who are more puppy-like and less stud-like…Soft and cuddly and less hard and chiselled…

Who needs a washboard when you can have cardboard…

Instead of Fabio, a hard-bodied, fertile lover as the male protagonist, coming this September is a new title “The Long Game,” meet a children’s soccer team coach, deceptively kind guy who has two cats…

Other covers feature men carrying lattes (presumably soy); pet goats; flowers; and even candles.