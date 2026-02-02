Step Into Something New: Free Dance Classes & More!

It's time to break out those dancing shoes you've had hidden in the back of the closet since High School, and discover the rhythm you may (or may not) have! Uptempo Dance Studio in Barrie is welcoming you to make the first move, and for free!

Uptempo Dance Studio offers a diverse selection of drop-in classes and programs, with professionals teaching variety of dance styles; from Latin dance, Ballroom Dance, Country Dance and so much more. You can check out their current and new classes here.

Open House. Open Moves.

As part of their Open House program, Uptempo Dance Studio is offering free classes at their studio, as well as free entry events you can look forward to, to experience all they have to offer. Find out what they're all about; community, friends, fun, movement & self expression.

To kick-off their Open House Program, they're inviting you for an evening of salsa! Register online here for their Free Salsa Class. (Online Registration is required!) The event runs Friday, February 6th at 7:30PM.

Monthly Events & More

Uptempo Studio boasts a full calendar of events for the community to join in with either free entry, or low cover costs!

Hoedown Country Dance Night (Free Entry): On the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30-11pm you can try out line dancing, 2-step, triple two, country swing, and more! Just bring your indoor shoes, no partner or experience required.

West Coast Swing Social Dance ($5 Cover): Join Uptempo Dance studio at the Bayfield Mall on the 3rd Friday of everything month for their West Coast Swing Social Dances. All are welcome, they'll start with a basic lesson at 8:30pm and dancing at 9pm!

Drop-In Line Dancing ($10 per person): Learn beginner line dancing, perfect for all ages! No experience is required, spend your Fridays at their drop in Line Dances starting at 7:30pm.

Latin Tuesdays Social Dance (Free Entry): Explore Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, and Kizomba every Tuesday night. All our welcome, and the dancing runs frmo 9:30-11pm. All are welcome, just bring your indoor shoes.

Wild-Card Wednesdays (Free Entry): This is your chance to practice everything they teach, with a free lesson starting at 9pm-11pm every Wednesday night.

Ballroom Practice Dance ($10 Cover): Practice your ballroom moves on the first Saturday of every month from 7pm-11pm. No experience or partner required, and all are welcome.

Check out their full events schedule here, and mark your calendar down for an exciting evening of dance and community.