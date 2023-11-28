Stephen Colbert Suffered A Ruptured Appendix, Cancels “The Late Shows” This Week

There won’t be any new “Late Shows” this week, because Stephen Colbert suffered a ruptured appendix over Thanksgiving.

He said, “Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize? Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me.

Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer and Barbara Streisand were set to appear as guests on the “Late Show” starting Tuesday when the show returned from Thanksgiving break, with Grammy-winner Jon Batiste slated as Wednesday’s musical guest.

Last month, Colbert similarly was forced to cancel a week’s worth of shows “per doctor’s orders” after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The “Late Show” airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS, and streams on Paramount+.