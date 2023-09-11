Listen Live

Stephen King says wife threatened divorce if he didn’t stop playing ‘Mambo No. 5’ 

It's an earworm!

By Dirt/Divas

Stephen King has recalled how his love of Lou Bega’s hit song “Mambo No 5” was so extreme his wife threatened to “leave” him over it. 

The 75-year-old writer, best known for horror novels including Carrie and The Shining, has been married to fellow author Tabitha Spruce, 74, since 1971.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, King was questioned about his love of the 1999 party favourite.

Explaining that he was a “big time” fan of Bega’s song, King explained: “My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot.”

