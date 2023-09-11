Stephen King says wife threatened divorce if he didn’t stop playing ‘Mambo No. 5’ 

Stephen King has recalled how his love of Lou Bega’s hit song “Mambo No 5” was so extreme his wife threatened to “leave” him over it.

The 75-year-old writer, best known for horror novels including Carrie and The Shining, has been married to fellow author Tabitha Spruce, 74, since 1971.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, King was questioned about his love of the 1999 party favourite.

Explaining that he was a “big time” fan of Bega’s song, King explained: “My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot.”