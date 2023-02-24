Listen Live

Stephen Sanchez Talks About “Until I Found You” And More

Stephen has been making waves in the music industry with his breakthrough smash hit, “Until I Found You.”

The song has garnered over 1 billion global streams and hit the Top 20 on Billboard (Canada). Sir Elton John even applauded Stephen during his Apple Music Rocket Hour. With his success, Stephen announced his first-ever Canadian shows.

Watch Our Interview With Stephen Sanchez

Last year, Stephen released his acclaimed Easy On My Eyes EP, which featured “Until I Found You.” The official music video for the song continues to climb with over 95 million views on YouTube.

His music has also been featured on late-night talk shows, including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

With his growing success, Stephen has announced another North American tour for the fall. Fans in Toronto can catch him at HISTORY and Vancouver at The Commodore.

