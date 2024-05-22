STEVE CARELL JOINS TINA FEY IN THE NETFLIX COMEDY ‘THE FOUR SEASONS

Steve Carell, 61, has joined the cast of the Netflix comedy The Four Seasons, starring alongside Tina Fey in the upcoming series.

The Four Seasons, co-created and written by Fey with ’30 Rock’ collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher, is based on the 1981 film of the same name which was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. The original The Four Seasons followed three New York couples as they vacation together during each of the four seasons.

The series will mark Fey’s first starring TV role since 30 Rock, which concluded in 2013 after seven seasons on NBC. Carell’s recent TV credits include the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the FX limited series The Patient; he has voice roles in the upcoming films IF, and Despicable Me 4.