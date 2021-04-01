Steve Madden And David’s Bridal Team Up For Epic Shoe Line!

David’s Bridal announced this cool collaboration on social media Tuesday. “Megawatt sparkle you can’t get anywhere else!” the wedding retailer wrote on Twitter. “Introducing @SteveMadden x DB, an exclusive new collection of dazzling shoes for your shining moment!”

The company’s tweet also included a video of Madden, who said: “Marriage is a triumph of hope over experience, a beautiful union between two people.”

According to an announcement, the Steve Madden and David’s Bridal shoes will be available in David’s Bridal stores, or on the company’s website.

The collection appears to include three pairs of heels that each cost $89.95, according to the website.