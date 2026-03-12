Family Guy Spinoff About Stewie Griffin Is Coming to TV

One of the most popular characters from Family Guy is finally getting his own show.

Fox Broadcasting Company has officially ordered a brand new animated spinoff called Stewie, centered on the evil-genius toddler Stewie Griffin. The character has been a fan favourite for years, known for his sharp insults, wild inventions, and constant attempts at world domination.

Now the spotlight is shifting entirely to him.

The Show Will Follow Stewie at a New Preschool

The new series starts with Stewie being kicked out of his old preschool. That forces him to enroll somewhere new, but it doesn’t take long for things to spiral into chaos.

Stewie reportedly begins using his inventions to take his classmates on unpredictable adventures through space and time. That means the series will lean into the sci-fi style storylines that have made many of Stewie’s episodes on Family Guy so memorable.

Instead of everyday preschool problems, the kids could find themselves jumping between timelines, traveling through space, or dealing with one of Stewie’s unpredictable experiments.

Created by Familiar Names From Family Guy

The series was created by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane alongside longtime writer Kirker Butler.

Both have been deeply involved in shaping the humor and style of the original show. Their involvement suggests the new series will keep the same tone and comedic style that fans expect.

Stewie has always been one of the most versatile characters in the series. Over the years he evolved from a villainous baby plotting to conquer the world into a complex character known for his intelligence, sarcasm, and bizarre adventures.

A standalone show gives that character even more room to explore those ideas.

When the Stewie Spinoff Will Premiere

Fox has already ordered two seasons of the new animated series, showing strong confidence in the project before it even premieres.

The show is expected to debut during the 2027 to 2028 television season.

It will air on Fox, stream on Disney+.

What the Stewie Spinoff Means for Family Guy Fans

For longtime fans of Family Guy, the new show offers something familiar but also completely new.

Stewie has always been the character pushing the boundaries of what the series can do. Giving him his own show could allow the writers to go even bigger with those ideas.

And if the adventures are anything like the ones fans have seen over the past two decades, Stewie’s preschool is about to become the strangest classroom on television.