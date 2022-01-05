Stephanie Matto Forced To Stop Selling Farts In A Jar After Hospitalization

The 90 Day Fiance reality TV star has been forced to retire after she was hospitalized because of it!

Stephanie says, “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

Fart Jar girl went to the hospital where a doctor diagnosed her with intense gas pains. The doc told her to change her diet and put her on a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended her business.

Stephanie ended up banking $200,000 off her flatulence, and she’s donating some of it to charities that help with gastric issues.

She’s also going to invest in cryptocurrency.