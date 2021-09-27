‘Stranger Things’ Releases A Teaser Trailer For Season 4, Again!

The latest trailer focuses on the “Creel House.” The character Victor Creel is a new addition to the show with Season 4; he’s played by Robert Englund, best known to horror fans as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street series from the period where Stranger Things is set and where all of its pop-cultural influences come from.

This is actually the fourth Stranger Things teaser that Netflix has dropped so far over a stretch of more than 18 months, an almost unheard of time to hype a TV season. The very first teaser clip was back in February 2020!

Here’s the latest teaser clip!

Season 4 of Stranger Things will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schapp, and more.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer remain the show’s producers. Stranger Things returns in 2022. In the meantime, the first three seasons are still available to stream on Netflix.