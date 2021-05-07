‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON 4 TEASER TRAILER REVEALS ELEVEN’S PAST IN FLASHBACK

Netflix shared a teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 in a trailer featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. The teaser video flashes back to revisit Eleven’s past at the Hawkins National Laboratory, a facility for children with special abilities.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has added Robert Englund and seven others to the Season 4 cast, along with current Stranger Things stars Brown, Matarazzo, Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin.