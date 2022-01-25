Streams Way Up For Meat Loaf’s Music Since His Death And Sales See An Even Bigger Jump!

Meat Loaf’s streams and sales jumped by massive amounts in the immediate wake of his passing Thursday.

His 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” album is a solid candidate to reenter the top 10 next week!

According to MRC Data on January 21st, the day that most people found out about his death, his on-demand streaming rose 4,650%.

Album sales went up 18,684%, and individual digital track sales rose a whopping 33,793%.

It’s not like he became popular after his death. In fact, his music was still in demand prior to his passing.

On the day before the news broke, Thursday, Jan. 20, Meat Loaf had 205,666 on-demand audio streams — a number that a lot of artists who’ve just put out a new album would be happy to achieve.

On Friday, when we all learned of his death, his songs were streamed millions of times.

Both sales and streaming will be major factors when Meat Loaf presumably makes his reentry on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. Those chart positions won’t be seen for another week, though, as the singer’s death coincided with the end of a chart reporting period.

I just ordered Meat Loaf: The Essentials online and now I’m just waiting for it to arrive!