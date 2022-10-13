The Strumbellas Headline The 2022 Noella Tree Lighting

Downtown Barrie’s Noella event is back November 16 to December 31. With it comes the Festival of Trees, stunning window decorations, free parking and of course, the annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

This year’s Noella Tree Lighting Celebration will take place on November 19th. The event will start with the lighting of the tree at Meridian Place. Following the annual lighting, there will be an evening of entertainment including the Chamber of Commerce Santa Claus Parade and musical performances.

This year, the Downtown Barrie BIA is excited to announce that The Strumbellas will be headlining the event.

ABOUT THE STRUMBELLAS

The Strumbellas are an alternative rock band hailing from Lindsay, Ontario. Earlier this year, Jimmy Chauveau took over lead vocals for Simon Ward who has stepped back into a more behind the scenes role. In a statement, he shared:

“I am just not cut out to tour to the same extent anymore, and as much as I love the band, I have decided I would like to put my focus on my first loves: songwriting and being at home with my family. Stepping back from touring will let me focus on that and more, and I’m excited for everything to come. I greatly look forward to writing and sharing new music with everyone in the future.”

While they have had a strong local following since their inception 2008, they earned international attention in 2016 when they’re song “Spirit” topped the Alternative Song Charts. Since its release the song has been certified 3x Platinum in Canada.

Over the years, their honest and relatable lyrics have connected with fans. Their music has also earned them a number of awards, including 2 Junos, and spots at popular festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Their song “Salvation” even won the band a 2020 SOCAN “Rock Music” Award.

