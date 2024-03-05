Students’ Toe-Licking ‘Game’ for High School Fundraiser Ignites Firestorm: ‘Disgusting’

The school district said in a statement that the fundraiser raised over $150,000

A video showing Oklahoma students allegedly licking toes at a recent high school fundraising event has generated controversy, prompting a state superintendent to call the depicted act “disgusting.”

In footage shared with Fox affiliate KOSH, students (whose faces were blurred to hide their identities) appeared to be licking peanut butter off their toes at an event on Thursday at Deer Creek High School in Edmond.

UNBELIEVABLE. This happened at @DCAntlers. Students sucked on the toes of adults during a school fundraising event. Who approved this??? pic.twitter.com/vNqy3LkV0r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2024

The event raised money for the nonprofit coffee company Not Your Average Joe, which hires people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, according to the outlet.

The Deer Creek School District said in a statement that the school hosted a “Clash of the Classes” assembly in which ninth- through 12th-grade students participated in “student-organized class competitions” to raise money as part of its “Wonderful Week of Fundraising” (WWF).