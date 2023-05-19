Study Finds That Gen Z And Millennials Are More Likely to Believe In Hell Compared to Baby Boomers

Younger people have lower levels of religious beliefs compared to those born between 1945 and 1965!

Interestingly, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to believe in hell than baby boomers according to a new major study.

This study has been going on since 1981! Since the study began, 27 percent identified as religious – compared with 46 percent of the pre-war generation, though this has dropped from 69 percent since 1981.

This younger generation is also more likely to identify as atheists!

For the study, the pre-war bracket was defined as those born before 1945, baby boomers as those born from 1945 to 1965, Gen X as those born between 1966 and 1979, millennials as those born from 1980 to 1995 and Gen Z as births since 1996.

Meanwhile, between 1981 and 2022, the overall public belief in heaven fell from 57 percent to 41 percent.

But still, regardless of religious beliefs, most people are happy to believe in heaven.

Views on life after death have held up over the last four decades, with just under half of the public constantly saying they believe in it.

Despite their relative lack of faith, younger people have higher levels of belief, as last year just over half of Gen Z and millennials said they believed in life after death – far more than the 35 percent share of baby boomers and the 39 percent of the pre-war generation.