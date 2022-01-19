Study Finds That Most Vaccine Side Effects Are Imagined!

US researchers show a negative version of the placebo effect behind many symptoms such as headaches and fatigue!

The new research has found that two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience after receiving a Covid shot are just a negative version of the placebo effect rather than the vaccine itself.

Scientists in the US examined data from 12 clinical trials of Covid vaccines and found that the “nocebo effect” accounted for about 76% of all common adverse reactions after the first dose and nearly 52% after the second dose.

The findings suggest that a substantial proportion of milder side-effects, such as headaches, short-term fatigue, and arm pain are not produced by the constituents of the vaccine.

In view of their results, the researchers argue that better public information about nocebo responses may improve Covid vaccine uptake by reducing the concerns that make some people hesitant.

While evidence suggests that information about side effects can cause people to misattribute common ailments to the vaccine, or make people hyper-alert to how they are feeling, researchers suggest that if people had more info on side-effects it would ease anxiety.

