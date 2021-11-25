KOOL FM has joined forces with The Barrie Police Department and we are Stuffing a police Cruiser in support of the Rock 95/KOOL FM Toy Drive.

Look for us and the Police Tactical vehicle outside at Both Toys R Us Locations (the South End in Park Pace) and North End (Bayfield Street) ) Saturday December 4h from 11-3pm.

We will be broadcasting live, and safely accepting new/unwrapped Toy Donations.

Everyone who donates during our Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive event will receive a ballot to win a $100 Toys R Us Gift card!!

Help give kids in Simcoe County a Christmas and donate during the Rock 95/ Kool FM Stuff a Cruiser event on Saturday December 4th from 11-3pm at Both Toys R Us Locations in Barrie!