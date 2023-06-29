Sue Johanson, Canada’s Beloved Sex Educator has died

Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who gave a generation with straightforward sex advice, is dead at 93, a representative confirmed Thursday.

Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ont. surrounded by her family.

Sue was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and then television program Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful U.S. spinoff called Talk Sex With Sue Johanson.

Born in Toronto, she began her career as a nurse, receiving her training in Winnipeg. During the 1970s, she opened a birth control clinic at her daughter Jane’s high school and ran it for almost two decades.

Johanson’s Sunday Night Sex Show premiered as a live call-in program on Toronto radio in 1984, with a television version of the show airing on W Network from 1996 to 2005. The U.S. spinoff, Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, began in 2002 and ended in 2008.