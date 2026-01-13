Sun Fact ☀️ (a.k.a. Proof We’re Gonna Make It)

Hold on, we're getting there...

By the end of January, the sun won’t set until 5:15 p.m. Which means you can almost see your own shadow again.

February: 5:40 p.m.

The sun stays out long enough to question your seasonal depression, but not cure it.

March: 6:15 p.m.

You start making reckless plans. Patio drinks are discussed. Jackets are “optional.”

April: 7:10 p.m.

You forget what time dinner is. You buy flowers. You forgive people. You stop fighting the mirror.



May: 8:05 p.m.

Suddenly, you’re a “sunset person,” kids are feral, and no one knows what time it is anymore.

Brighter days are coming.

So is your personality… Yes. Now just give us a minute to thaw. 🌞🧊