Sun Fact ☀️ (a.k.a. Proof We’re Gonna Make It)
Hold on, we're getting there...
By the end of January, the sun won’t set until 5:15 p.m. Which means you can almost see your own shadow again.
February: 5:40 p.m.
The sun stays out long enough to question your seasonal depression, but not cure it.
March: 6:15 p.m.
You start making reckless plans. Patio drinks are discussed. Jackets are “optional.”
April: 7:10 p.m.
You forget what time dinner is. You buy flowers. You forgive people. You stop fighting the mirror.
May: 8:05 p.m.
Suddenly, you’re a “sunset person,” kids are feral, and no one knows what time it is anymore.
Brighter days are coming.
So is your personality… Yes. Now just give us a minute to thaw. 🌞🧊
