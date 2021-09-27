Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Test Positive For COVID-19 Live on The View on Friday- UPDATE

The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were escorted offset, “live” and on-air Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The hosts were seconds away from inviting Vice-President Kamala Harris onstage for an interview.

Joy and Sarah were left to adlib for a couple of segments while they tried to figure out what to do!

Both Sunny and Ana are double vaccinated and appeared to have no symptoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris finally made a brief appearance nine minutes before the end of the show from another room where a remote interview was done!

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

Update: Page Six is reporting that Navarro and Hostin’s COVID tests were false positives, and the two women are cleared to return to work. A source close to ABC said that they’re “95% sure” Hostin will be in studio tomorrow, and Navarro is cleared to come back for her regular Thursday and Friday spots.