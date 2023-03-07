Listen Live

Sunny D Vodka Seltzer Is Now A Thing!

You loved it as a kid, now enjoy as an adult!

By Kool Mornings

With 95 Calories, 0g of sugar and 4.5% alcohol vodka

Adults will soon be able to enjoy their childhood beverage now spiked with vodka! 

Colour Changing Vodka To Launch In The UK

The new seltzer contains real fruit juice, sparkling water, a natural orange flavour, and vodka. Each can contain 95 calories and zero grams of sugar-this drink will get you drunk but make you less hyper!

“We took your favourite legendary orange flavour and added vodka to create a delightful drinking experience that tastes like you’re sipping on sunshine,” the packaging reads.

On TikTok, one user described the spiked SunnyD as tasting similar to a Mimosa!

No actual release date for Canada, but no doubt when and if it hit shelves here, it will be a fun summer treat!

Just don’t let the kids near it!

