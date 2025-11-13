Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Coming in 2026

Fans of the Mushroom Kingdom, get ready! The sequel to the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie is hitting theatres on April 3, 2026.

Chris Pratt returns as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi. The movie promises more adventure, laughs, and classic Mario moments.

New Faces Join the Cast

Princess Rosalina is joining the team, voiced by Brie Larson. She brings magic and a fresh dynamic to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Bowser Jr. also makes his debut, voiced by Benny Safdie. Expect chaos, mischief, and plenty of boss battles with the new villain.

What to Expect

The sequel draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy video games, so fans can look forward to exciting space-themed adventures.

Mark your calendars for April 3, 2026, this is one family-friendly movie you won’t want to miss.