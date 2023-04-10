‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Wins the Box Office

Universal and Illumination powered up a monster hit earning $204.6 million in its first five days in North American theatres, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

With an estimated $173 million in international earnings and a global total of $377 million, “Mario” broke records for video game adaptations (passing “Warcraft’s” $210 million) and animated films (“Frozen 2’s” $358 million).

That’s a lot of gold coins!

Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second biggest three-day domestic animated opening (behind “Finding Dory”). It’s also a record for Illumination, the animation shop behind successful franchises like “Minions,” which has made over $5 billion from its 13 films.

The movie stars the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser!

While Rotten Tomatoes didn’t favour the animated film giving it just 56%, audiences flocked to the theatres for some nostalgic entertainment.

It’s worth noting that timing is everything as Mario was the only G-rated release over the Easter long weekend!

“Air” starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Ben Affleck was released Friday with an ‘R’ rating.

“John Wick Chapter 4” and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” also held their own this weekend.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.



1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $146.4 million.

2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $14.6 million.

3. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $14.5 million.

4. “Air,” $14.5 million.

5. “Scream VI,” $3.3 million.