Super Realistic Muscle Suit Makes Wearers Looked Ripped!
Ever wonder what your guy would look like all swoll?
You can now buy that perfect beach body online and the best part is you don’t have to work out!
There’s a Chinese company that is now selling a hyperrealistic muscle suit that makes people looked ripped without leaving your couch!
The suit will cost you about $100 and it’s totally worth it!
The Daily Mail reports that the silicone bodysuit is so realistic-looking and evokes a “terminator” human-skin suit!
Unlike the polyester muscle suits worn for Halloween, these wearable beach bodies are made from 100% medical-grade silicone.
The body skins come as either upper-, lower- or full-body casts, depending on which body parts need embellishment.
Head to the site Taobao if you want one!