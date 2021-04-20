Super Realistic Muscle Suit Makes Wearers Looked Ripped!

You can now buy that perfect beach body online and the best part is you don’t have to work out!

There’s a Chinese company that is now selling a hyperrealistic muscle suit that makes people looked ripped without leaving your couch!

The suit will cost you about $100 and it’s totally worth it!

The Daily Mail reports that the silicone bodysuit is so realistic-looking and evokes a “terminator” human-skin suit!

Unlike the polyester muscle suits worn for Halloween, these wearable beach bodies are made from 100% medical-grade silicone.

The body skins come as either upper-, lower- or full-body casts, depending on which body parts need embellishment.

Head to the site Taobao if you want one!