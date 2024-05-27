Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock Dies at 53

Oscar-nominated documentary maker Morgan Spurlock, best known for his 2004 fast food film Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53.

Super Size Me saw Spurlock live on a diet of McDonald’s food for an entire month to test the health impact on his body.

It sparked a huge debate and earned him an Oscar nomination for best documentary.

He directed more than 20 films and documentaries in total, including 2008’s Where in the World is Osama bin Laden, and the 2013 One Direction tour movie This Is Us.

He died of complications from cancer, his family said in a statement via his publicist.