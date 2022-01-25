Superbowl 56 Logo Unveiled -People Are Comparing It To The Promo For Dexter!
Cool or creepy?
In NBC’s Super Bowl 56 logo, the Roman numerals LVI have red palm trees in them . . . but people think it looks like blood dripping down the letters. One person called it “CSI: Super Bowl”, and another said it looks like a promo for “Dexter”.
What do you think?
I know those are supposed to be trees, but it looks as if the Super Bowl LVI logo was involved in something grisly. pic.twitter.com/1vL4etZ227
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 23, 2022