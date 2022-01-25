Listen Live

Superbowl 56 Logo Unveiled -People Are Comparing It To The Promo For Dexter!

Cool or creepy?

By Dirt/Divas

In NBC’s Super Bowl 56 logo, the Roman numerals LVI have red palm trees in them . . . but people think it looks like blood dripping down the letters. One person called it “CSI: Super Bowl”, and another said it looks like a promo for “Dexter”.

 

What do you think?

 

Related posts

Streams Way Up For Meat Loaf’s Music Since His Death And Sales See An Even Bigger Jump!

Adele Sent Fans DMs And FaceTime Calls After Las Vegas Postponement

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Car Crash That Left 1 Injured