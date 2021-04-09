Listen Live

Suspect Arrested After Break-In At Shawn Mendes’ Home

Charged with G-Wagon theft

By Dirt/Divas

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can rest easy because cops say that they believe they’ve arrested the guy who broken into their home and took off with Shawn’s ride.

 

According to TMZ,  the key to cracking this case was … a key!

 

According to reports, police caught the suspect while following up on a trespassing call they got last week at a home in another area. Cops say that guy had a key on him, which they later discovered was a match to Shawn’s G-Wagon.

 

Our sources say the suspect(s) been booked on 2 felonies — burglary and grand theft auto.

