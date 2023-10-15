Suzanne Somers has passed away at the age of 76 due to breast cancer.

She died Sunday morning, a day shy of her 77 birthday, surrounded by friends and family, including her husband Alan Hamel.

Her publicist said, “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th; instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers battled breast cancer for 23 years, first being diagnosed in 2000.

Last summer, she revealed it had returned and told her fans, “This is familiar battleground for me, and I’m very tough.”

Somers was best known for her popular role as Chrissy Snow in the television comedy “Three’s Company” between 1977-1984 and the 90’s sitcom “Step By Step.”

One of her most successful endeavor’s was when she became the spokesperson for “The Thigh Master ” in the 90’s and remained so until present day.

