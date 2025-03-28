FREEZING RAIN WARNINGS in effect for our region click here for details
Do You Swear When You Stub Your Toe? You’re Not Alone!

Lifestyle
Published March 28, 2025
By Charlie

Let’s be real—when you stub your toe, it’s almost impossible not to let out a choice word or two. And according to a new poll, 74% of Americans agree!

The survey found that when people experience abrupt physical pain, like slamming their toe into a table leg:

  • 32% said they sometimes swear
  • 24% admitted they usually do
  • 18% confessed they always let the expletives fly

Even among those who swear less, 14% admitted to doing it rarely, while just 8% claimed they never curse—which, honestly, seems suspicious.

Swearing Might Help With Pain

Science backs up the habit! Studies suggest that swearing can increase pain tolerance, essentially acting as a built-in coping mechanism. However, only one-third of people believe this is true.

RELATED: The Science Behind Swearing: More Than Just Foul Language

Is Public Swearing Ever Okay?

Surprisingly, one in six people believe that swearing in public is never acceptable—even if you just got hit by a car and shattered your pelvis (ouch). So, next time you stub your toe in public, maybe scream internally, or at least keep it PG.

