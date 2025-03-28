Do You Swear When You Stub Your Toe? You’re Not Alone!

Let’s be real—when you stub your toe, it’s almost impossible not to let out a choice word or two. And according to a new poll, 74% of Americans agree!

The survey found that when people experience abrupt physical pain, like slamming their toe into a table leg:

32% said they sometimes swear

said they swear 24% admitted they usually do

admitted they do 18% confessed they always let the expletives fly

Even among those who swear less, 14% admitted to doing it rarely, while just 8% claimed they never curse—which, honestly, seems suspicious.

Swearing Might Help With Pain

Science backs up the habit! Studies suggest that swearing can increase pain tolerance, essentially acting as a built-in coping mechanism. However, only one-third of people believe this is true.

Is Public Swearing Ever Okay?

Surprisingly, one in six people believe that swearing in public is never acceptable—even if you just got hit by a car and shattered your pelvis (ouch). So, next time you stub your toe in public, maybe scream internally, or at least keep it PG.