Do You Swear When You Stub Your Toe? You’re Not Alone!
Let’s be real—when you stub your toe, it’s almost impossible not to let out a choice word or two. And according to a new poll, 74% of Americans agree!
The survey found that when people experience abrupt physical pain, like slamming their toe into a table leg:
- 32% said they sometimes swear
- 24% admitted they usually do
- 18% confessed they always let the expletives fly
Even among those who swear less, 14% admitted to doing it rarely, while just 8% claimed they never curse—which, honestly, seems suspicious.
Swearing Might Help With Pain
Science backs up the habit! Studies suggest that swearing can increase pain tolerance, essentially acting as a built-in coping mechanism. However, only one-third of people believe this is true.
RELATED: The Science Behind Swearing: More Than Just Foul Language
Is Public Swearing Ever Okay?
Surprisingly, one in six people believe that swearing in public is never acceptable—even if you just got hit by a car and shattered your pelvis (ouch). So, next time you stub your toe in public, maybe scream internally, or at least keep it PG.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.