Sydney Sweeney’s Bra Stunt at the Hollywood Sign Might Cost Her

Sydney Sweeney just pulled off a very Hollywood move. Bold, chaotic, extremely photogenic… and possibly invoice-inducing.

The Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria and Anyone But You, recently scaled the iconic Hollywood Sign under the cover of darkness and decorated it with strings of bras. Yes. Actual bras. Dangling proudly from the letters like it was laundry day for Los Angeles.

Why? To promote her new lingerie line, Syrn. Because when you’re launching a brand in 2026, a press release simply won’t do. You must commit light trespass and mild chaos.

There’s just one tiny issue: while Sweeney reportedly had permission to film near the sign, she did not have clearance to climb it, touch it, or accessorize it like a lingerie-themed Christmas tree.

And the people who actually own the sign noticed.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign and its intellectual property rights, was not thrilled to wake up and find its globally recognized landmark starring in a surprise bra cameo. They’ve since sent Sweeney a strongly worded letter asking her to get in touch to work out an “agreement.”

Hollywood translation: let’s discuss how much this is going to cost you.

To be fair, the stunt absolutely delivered. Sweeney had a full camera crew on hand; the footage is already circulating online, and the internet did exactly what it always does: stop everything and stare. It’s guerrilla marketing, but make it glamorous and legally questionable.

The Hollywood sign has seen its fair share of antics over the years. Remember “Hollyweed”? But in recent years, the Chamber has become far more protective, especially when brands use the sign for commercial purposes without cutting a cheque.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed. But depending on how those “discussions” go, this could end up being one very expensive lingerie photoshoot.

Still, from a branding perspective? Mission accomplished. Syrn is now officially on the map, the bras-on-the-sign visual is burned into social media feeds everywhere, and people who had never heard of the brand are suddenly very aware of it.

So yes, Sydney Sweeney may be writing a sizeable cheque. But she also just proved that in Hollywood, nothing markets quite like audacity.