You Might Spot The First Symptoms Of Omicron Infection In Your Bed

UK doctors who have been studying this new variant of COVID-19 say that Omicron appears to be milder than other strains, so that’s something.

The official UK report reveals the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70 percent lower than with Delta.

Getting your booster supports the best chance of getting us through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

Those suffering from the new strain have reported experiencing a specific symptom when the lights go out.

Night sweats have commonly been reported by those infected with Omicron. It can leave your bedsheets and nightwear damp, or even soaking wet, even if the room you are sleeping in is cool.

The symptoms that are coming out of South Africa by the doctors that are looking after patients with Omicron show these five new symptoms.

A scratchy throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness, a dry cough and night sweats.

