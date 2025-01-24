SZA to Join Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Get ready for an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show! Grammy-winning singer SZA is set to join Kendrick Lamar on stage for what promises to be an electrifying performance.

In a teaser released by Lamar and Apple Music on Thursday, the rapper is seen strolling across a football field before SZA playfully appears from behind and splashes him with water.

The dynamic duo will take centre stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 to headline the highly anticipated halftime festivities.

A Stellar Collaboration

SZA and Lamar share a long history, with SZA previously signed to Lamar’s former label, Top Dawg Entertainment. She appeared on his latest album, GNX, contributing to standout tracks like “Gloria” and “Luther.” The latter features iconic samples from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s classic song “If This World Were Mine.”

Fans will also remember their past collaborations, including the Oscar-nominated hit “All the Stars” and the sultry “Doves in the Wind.”

Hitting the Road Together

Following their Super Bowl performance, Lamar and SZA will co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer. The Grand National Tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis and wraps up on June 18 in Washington, D.C.

Mark your calendars—this is a duo you won’t want to miss!