A Meh Weekend For Box Office Sales

The North American box office saw a lacklustre performance over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, but there was one clear winner—Keke Palmer’s buddy comedy One of Them Days.

The R-rated Sony film debuted in first place, earning $11.6 million over the weekend and edging out Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King for the top spot. However, by Monday’s holiday, Mufasa is expected to reclaim the crown.

Despite the slow weekend, One of Them Days has plenty to celebrate. Produced on a modest $14 million budget, the film is on track to recoup its costs by the end of the four-day weekend.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, the movie follows two friends and roommates scrambling to scrape together rent money before their landlord shows them the door. With its hilarious premise and heartfelt performances, it’s no wonder the film boasts a stellar 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Notably, One of Them Days is the first Black female-led theatrical comedy to hit the big screen since Girls Trip in 2017. Fans and critics alike are praising its sharp humour and refreshing representation in the comedy genre.

Meanwhile, the Blumhouse horror flick Wolf Man debuted in third place, pulling in $10.6 million. While it’s a respectable start for the film, overall attendance at the movies remained sluggish.

But fear not, film fans—things are about to heat up at the box office. February promises heavy hitters like Captain America: Brave New World and Paddington in Peru. These releases are expected to bring crowds back to theatres in droves, setting the stage for an exciting start to the year.